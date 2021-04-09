ZTE is all set to roll out the Axon 30 Ultra with four cameras while three of them are 64 MP. The company will make the official announcement next week, however, we came to know about some key features and specs that have been leaked on Twitter. It also revealed that the phone might be known as Axon 30 Pro+. This upcoming phone will be a true flagship.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Key Features Leaked

The upcoming ZTE phone will feature a large 6.9” AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Users will get to see some adaptive refresh rate that we have already experienced in the 2021 flagships such as the Galaxy S21 series, the Find X3 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

More interestingly, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro+ will also come with a new generation of under-display camera. It is not confirmed yet that which processor will get the power of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra model. However, we can assume that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 768 processor.

The device will be introduced with the 12 GB RAM + 256 gigs of storage. The powerhouse of the phone will be backed by 4,500 mAh with at least 55W fast charging. With all these impressive features, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro+ could be a flagship worth buying.

The camera section of the phone will include a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 main camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 Ultra wide angle camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 portrait lens and an 8 Megapixel f / 3.4 periscope lens. To get selfie, the device will have a 32 Megapixel f / 2.0 lens.

