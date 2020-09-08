Aiyin -a NIC Alumni Startup from its 6th Cohort has been declared as a Runner Up in the prestigious #GlobalMakerChallenge, for Innovation, in the Peace and Justice category. After making it to the finale of the Muhammad Bin Rashid Initiative from amongst 3400 companies from 148 countries across the world, Aiyin is the only Pakistani startup to have made it this far.

During this process, Aiyin has also raised an investment of 1.65 Million Pakistani Rupees.

The winners and runners-up of the Global Maker Challenge were selected following careful evaluation by an esteemed jury of 47 globally renowned subject matter and innovation experts from world renowned organizations like the founder institute, MIT, AIRBUS, HoneyWell, and the Harvard Business School.

Aiyin (pronounced “eye in”), brings science labs to students through immersive experiences in Virtual Reality. Science labs worth millions in cost can be accessed in virtual reality for a fraction of the price. Students can physically interact with virtual tools through the use of VR technology and learn skills rapidly.

This kind of immersive learning engages students on a higher level, and increases comprehension and retention rates, while making learning enjoyable. Virtual Reality can also be used to teach scientific concepts using a practical approach; instead of simply watching the diagram of a human heart, students can step inside one and travel in it. This system also aids teachers in measuring the learning process by pinpointing areas where students struggle the most.

Aiyin has implemented its system in some of the top universities in the country, including Air University and National University of Science and Technology. Apart from implementing its system in universities, Aiyin has also installed VR labs in leading private school chains, and is also providing the facility to NGO-run schools in underprivileged areas, providing students everywhere a chance to learn better.

Aiyin has been part of the 6th Cohort at the National Incubation Center, and has recently graduated from the program. The Aiyin team believes that the enriching experience provided at the NIC, in terms of mentoring, industry linkages, and access to global opportunities, has played an integral role in its success till date.

Previously, Aiyin has been a part of the Laval Virtual Investor event, which brings together leaders in VR technologies from around the globe, where it was featured as one of the best startups in the domain of cloud-based VR and gained access to a grant by the HTC. Aiyin has also been featured in the UNDP Accelerator Gallery in 2019.

Recently, Microsoft has expressed keen interest in the startup, and the team is hopeful for a collaboration with the tech-giant, in bringing the VR lab onto Microsoft Teams, for thousands of institutes to gain access to. The long-term vision of Aiyin is to make million-dollar science labs available to students, irrespective of their geographical location.

Building on past achievements, team Aiyin is determined to revolutionize the educational landscape in the country and across the globe.