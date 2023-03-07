Advertisement

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) opens the registration for start-ups under the National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NICs). The program will provide training opportunities to start-ups for growth and income generation across Pakistan.

PITB Opens Registration For Start-ups Under National Expansion Plan Of NICs

The objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs is to boost business activity across the country as well as promote technology and entrepreneurship.

A total of 13 tech incubation centres have been set up across the country under this program. These NICs will provide free-of-cost workspace, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for a period of six months to start-ups.

According to the report, more than 8,500 applications have been received now from across the country. The candidates must be above 18 years of age. They can register their startups online with the Centers established in their respective cities.

Eligibility Criteria:

Pakistani Nationals with the age of 18 years or above.

No minimum qualification is required

Willing to be physically based at the relevant centre for a duration of 6 months for incubation.

Having a commercially viable business plan to back your idea along.

If you want to apply for the registration, click Here

