Amazon Suspends Warehouse Shipments: Should “Associates” Be Worried?

Amazon has suspended all shipments to its warehouses from independent merchants apart from “medical supplies” & “high-demand” products. They are basically prioritizing their shipments based on the current situation throughout the world due to COVID-19 and its impact on their customers, selling partners as well as the 1000s of Amazon Associates (affiliate marketers).

NOTE: We wrote this article for all Amazon Associates out there if they are worried about the decision by Amazon Authorities. If you are a participant of the FBA, read this guide instead.

First of all, Products that Amazon will be accepting till 5th of April

Baby Products Health & Household Beauty & Personal Care (including personal care appliances) Grocery Industrial & Scientific Pet Supplies

source: amazon

Impact of Coronavirus & Prioritization of Product Shipments by Amazon on “Affiliate Marketers”!

At Pakistan & around the globe, lots of full-time bloggers and website owners are providing useful information to potential online buyers every single day. They promote Amazon’s vast variety of products and in return, earn commissions when any lead from their platform converts to a sale. Are you an Amazon Associate? You might want to consider reading this article!

Increased / Decreased Number of Clicks and Sales & Traffic

If you are in a medical/health and other high-demanding household item’s niches mentioned above, expect more traffic on your website and ultimately more conversions. Good for you! And those who aren’t the niches mentioned above, they might see a drop in their website traffic analytics & fewer conversions, as there has been a huge diversion in the interests on the online buyers.

Will Amazon Stop Selling Other Products?

No, not at all. All the products currently in transit to their warehouses or present in their Fulfillment Centers can be sold and they’ll ship them. If any product is out of stock and it doesn’t come in any of the categories mentioned above will have to wait until everything gets back to normal and also they are increasing their workforce, so thing will definitely get back to normal.

Should you be worried as an Associate?

No, you shouldn’t be! Continue circulating useful guides and information out there, you do not need to do anything differently.

Coronavirus has a very strong impact on the entire online retail marketplaces throughout the world, and we hope and pray that everything gets back to normal soon.