Elon Musk expressed the potential for Neuralink to collaborate with Tesla’s Optimus robot technology to bring to life robotic limbs reminiscent of those seen in the Star Wars universe, such as the iconic mechanical hand of Luke Skywalker.

Neuralink, established by Musk in 2016, is dedicated to leveraging its brain implants to assist individuals with paralysis and quadriplegia in regaining full-body mobility. This innovative approach aligns with Musk’s vision of merging cutting-edge technology and neuroscience to enhance human capabilities.

Amid Monkey Controversy, Elon Musk Hints at ‘Luke Skywalker Solution’ with Neuralink

On the other hand, Musk unveiled Tesla’s Optimus robot during a demonstration at Tesla’s AI Day last year. It showcases the company’s commitment to advancing automation and robotics.

While Musk’s visionary remarks captured attention, Neuralink concurrently faced mounting scrutiny regarding the welfare of macaque monkeys that had undergone brain chip implantation in the company’s experiments.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine lodged a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), asserting that Musk had potentially misled investors by claiming that no monkeys had perished directly due to the implants. The organization contended that Neuralink had employed terminally-ill animals in its trials.

According to the letter, veterinary records indicated that monkeys subjected to the brain chip implantation suffered severe distress, including symptoms like bloody diarrhoea, paralysis, and brain swelling. Regrettably, at least 12 “previously healthy” monkeys were euthanized due to complications arising from the implant. These incidents have a direct bearing on the safety and market feasibility of Neuralink’s brain-computer interface technology.

In response to these allegations, the Physicians Committee called for an investigation by the SEC. It recommended to take appropriate actions against Neuralink and Musk.

It’s worth noting that Neuralink had previously received FDA approval in May to initiate human trials. It is a significant step forward in the company’s efforts to bridge the gap between neuroscience and technology. As of the time of this report, Neuralink had not revealed any word about it.