Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Resign

On Sunday, Twitter CEO Musk started a poll on the social media network asking if he should stand down as CEO, adding that he will follow the poll findings.

In a tweet, the billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla Inc. Committed to follow the results of the poll. With 9 hours remaining and 7.4 million votes cast, 57% of those surveyed have chosen yes. In the United States, three of the top trending topics were about the site itself, including “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.”

Musk told a Delaware court last month that he will cut back on his work at Twitter and eventually select a new CEO.

The survey follows Twitter’s policy modification, which outlawed accounts created exclusively for the purpose of promoting other social media corporations, as well as material including links or usernames for other platforms.

Musk apologised minutes before the poll and tweeted, “Going future, there will be a vote for big policy changes.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The policy change will affect material from social media platforms such as Meta Platforms’ (META.O) Facebook and Instagram, as well as Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post, according to Twitter support in a tweet.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media startup Nostr, reacted to the Twitter support post with one word: “Why?”. Dorsey stated that the Nostr promotion prohibition “doesn’t make sense” in response to another user’s post about it.

His on-the-fly rewriting of Twitter’s rules has also created resentment among users and advertisers, leading to uncertainty about what content can and cannot be posted.