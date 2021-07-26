An Affordable OPPO A93s 5G is Now Official

OPPO has just launched the successor of A93 5G dubbed OPPO A93s 5G. Both smartphones share almost the same specs and features. The main difference between these phones is the chipset. The newly launched phone has come with the Dimensity 700 SoC. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

OPPO A93s 5G Comes with the Dimensity 700 SoC

First of all the phone has a 6.5” LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. At the front, there is only a single camera placed behind a punch hole in the left corner, and that’s an 8MP snapper with an f/2.0 lens.

At the back, the phone has a 48MP main camera alongside 2MP depth and macro units just as the Oppo A93 5G. However, the design has changed a bit and now the shooters are in L-formation with the LED flash sitting underneath. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Another interesting feature of the phone is its massive battery. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery. Just like the A93 5G, the new phone also allows up to 18W charging speeds. Whereas, OPPO provides the 9V/2A charger in the retail box.

Other specs include Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top, dual 5G standby and all the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi standards.

The phone is currently available in China with a single memory variant. The colour options are Black, Blue, and White, and the price is set at CNY1,999. The first sale is scheduled for July 30 in China. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But we are hoping to get the phone here by the end of next month.

Check Also: Nokia Files Multiple Lawsuits Against OPPO Over Patent Infringement