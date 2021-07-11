Nokia has filed multiple lawsuits over patent infringement against OPPO regarding SEP and non-SEP patents. These patents are about connectivity, interface and security features. Nokia has filed complaints in European and Asian markets.

Nokia Files Multiple Lawsuits Against OPPO Over Patent Infringement

Back in 2018, Nokia and OPPO signed a multi-year licensing agreement. But this lawsuit indicates that the contract is over. Nokia has also officially announced that OPPO has rejected the offer of renewing the contract so it had to take legal actions since Oppo continues to use those patents. The spokesperson for Nokia believes that there is still a more constructive way to deal with the situation.

Nokia, after all, has quite a lot of patents up its sleeve and has signed royalty-bearing agreements with Samsung, Apple, LG, Lenovo and even Blackberry.

On the other hand, OPPO found Nokia’s action “shocking”. The company also considered it dishonouring the patent licensing under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms.

OPPO said,

“OPPO respects and protects its own and third-party intellectual property rights, and has been committed to benign patent licensing cooperation in the industry. OPPO opposes unreasonable consultations such as using litigation as a tool,”

Let’s wait and see, what will be the result of these lawsuits.

