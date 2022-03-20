Google has just recently released the Developer Preview 2 build of the OS. We are more hopeful to get the first Beta build next month. The upcoming Android 13 OS will come with some interesting changes. Android 13 will notify users of high app background battery usage using complex monitoring.

Android 13 will Warn Users of High App Background Battery Usage

It goes over some new rules and limitations regarding the “restricted” App Standby Bucket state an app can end up in, but more interesting still, it details a new excessive background battery usage notification.

When measuring your app’s impact on a device’s battery life, the system takes into account the work that your app does in several different places, including the following:

Foreground services, even those that have visible notifications

Work tasks, including expedited work

Broadcast receivers

Background services

Your app’s cache

If this notification appears for your app, it won’t appear again on the same device until at least 24 hours later.

If the system detects that your app runs a foreground service for a long period of time—at least 20 hours within a 24-hour window—it sends a notification to the user, inviting them to interact with the Foreground Services (FGS) Task Manager.

It seems like the new battery monitoring passes all of the beta tests and ends up working well. We are hopeful that this feature will really help you out in finding the battery-draining apps. But keep in mind that this feature will only be available for phones having Android 13 OS.

