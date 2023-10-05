Google unveiled Android 14 during its Made By Google event in New York City, introducing a host of new features and enhancements. This latest Android update is now available on supported Pixel devices. Google also plans to roll it out to devices from Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi later in the year. One of the key highlights of Android 14 is the enhanced customization options.

It now allows users to tailor their devices to their preferences. The updated customization picker simplifies the process of switching wallpapers and making quick glanceable changes. Users can set custom lock screen shortcuts, providing one-tap access to favourite apps or tools directly from the lock screen.

Android 14 is Now Official With Customization Options, Accessibility Features and More

Additionally, Android 14 offers a selection of new lock screen templates for fonts, widgets, colours, and formats, with AI-driven adjustments based on the user’s current context, such as weather information.

For those seeking a visually soothing experience, a monochromatic theme is available. It provides a sleek look across the device. Google has also introduced generative AI wallpapers, initially available on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It enables users to create AI-generated wallpapers from suggested prompts.

Android 14 enhances photo and camera quality. It introduced support for high dynamic range (HDR) images with Ultra HDR, resulting in vibrant and high-definition photos.

Android 14 also comes with Inclusivity features. The magnifier is now more intuitive, offering pinch-to-zoom functionality and customization options. Users can adjust the font size through the “Quick Settings” feature, ensuring readability without disrupting the layout. Additionally, Android 14 offers a dedicated setup flow for hearing aids, audio routing options, and visual notifications through “Flash notifications.”

The update also provides users with greater control over their data privacy, notifying them when apps share location data with third parties. It encourages enhanced device security by simplifying the unlocking process with a six-digit PIN.

Android 14 includes other features like automatic framing in video calls and convenient access to Google Home controls, making it a comprehensive update for Android users.