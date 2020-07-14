Apple to make its own gaming console like Xbox and PS

Apple iPhone is home to some very famous game ever made. It has puzzlers like Candy Crush Saga and Words With Friends, the Clash of Clans fighting game, and even the Fortnite cultural phenom. Apple is working on its own gaming console and to appear as a rival for Xbox and Play station.

While it was initially assumed that the manufacturer would only launch ARM-based MacBooks and iMac based on the latest leak, the Silicon Valley tech company looks like it’s working on other undisclosed projects as well.

The recent tweet indicates the company is working on an ARM-based device. Apple has been working on its upcoming 2020 Apple TV powered by its A12X Bionic SoC which will come with a compact design and a dedicated cooling solution. The company will most likely use similar designs and internals to the next console.

Moreover, since Apple always had the tech employed for Apple TV, it will not require a large amount of resources to come up with a gaming console. The firm is also rumored in other reports to be working on its iMac gaming project. Though all of this sounds exciting, the specifics are somber, particularly because MacOS is not known for its gaming capabilities. Stay tuned to get more updates.