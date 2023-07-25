Best AI Art Generators for 2023: Free and Paid Options

The generative AI has become the tech talk of the modern day. Its applications can be seen everywhere, from chatgpt to being a part of many apps and search engines. It helps writers, teachers, students, and developers to improve their work and make it more efficient. You will be amazed to know that it has a number of applications for graphics and art experts. There are AI art generators that allow you to make any design or graphics with just a simple query. There are a number of AI art generators on the web and you may now be curious that which art generators would be best for you. Well, to solve this riddle, let’s take a look at the best AI art generators for 2023.

Best AI Art Generators for 2023

1) Dall E 2023:

The famous Silicon Valley startup OpenAI made headlines with the launch of chatgpt. But, did you know there is another application of the company known as DALL-E 2, that creates AI-generated images and art? It allows the users to create real-looking images with just a simple text input from a user.

DALL-E 2 has a number of features but one of the most scintillating features involves the capability to expand a certain image beyond its actual canvas. The process is called Outpainting. It is an exciting way to make mind-blowing landscapes. Furthermore, you can also use the technology to produce a range of images for social media or blog posts. The AI art generator allows you to create multiple images of realistic art pieces, an oil painting, or an illustration.

Pricing:

Resolution Price per Image 1024×1024 $0.020 512×512 $0.018 256×256 $0.016

2) Midjourney (Free usage available):

What sets apart Midjourney from DALL E is that it isn’t based on a website. It is an AI art generator that produces images on a Discord server. This AI art generator was built by a self-funded team of developers. Since its beta program, Midjourney has made significant leaps and now it has become the most popular AI art generator. One thing you should keep in mind is that you can use Midjourney exclusively on the Discord server as a bot and renders images on the server.

Now, you might be curious about how to get started with the Midjourney AI art generator. Well, all you have to do is join the Discord server and give your prompts with a simple prefix. After inserting your text, your request gets into a queue, and the generative AI works on it instantly. The final outcome takes a bit of time but as you results that are produced will surely impress you. The best thing about this image generator is that the rendered images are pretty accurate and resonate with the given prompt.

Pricing:

Free Images Additional Images Cost 25 $10 for 200 images

3) Jasper Art:

You must have heard the name of AI writer Jasper as it was launched before the advent of OpenAI. You will have to be to know that Jasper also has an AI art generator. There are a couple of methods through which you can use this generative AI software. You can either start from scratch by using the Free Form option or you can also try Jasper’s built-in templates upon which you can build a new artwork.

You will have to provide a prompt if you are using the free form option. Like many other generative AI models, Jasper Art also provides the outcome based on the prompt. For instance, the more detailed the prompt is, the better the result. Apart from it, the AI art generator also offers fine-tuning as you have the option to choose from moods, different tones, mediums, styles, keywords, and even different languages. After you have completed your prompt, all you need to do is simply tap on create artwork and Jasper art will make it for you. The aspect we love the most about Jasper is that it renders results in under a minute which is pretty efficient.

Pricing:

Plan Monthly Cost Free Images Additional Images Cost Standard $39 200 $0.00

4) Canva AI:

Canva is one of the most famous online free-to-use graphics design tools with tons of features. Lately, the company has launched a new text-to-image AI tool. Just like AI art generators, it allows you to provide a text prompt, and Canva’s generative AI tool will then render four images that nearly match your prompts.

For graphics designers, it’s an impressive addition to their templates library. Furthermore, as it is a part of Canva, so it’s great for existing users. Another exciting feature of this tool is that it lets you create art to fit your specific aspect ratio.

Pricing:

Plan Price Free Credits Additional Credits Cost Free Trial $0.00 5 N/A Paid Plan $15.99 N/A 40 credits for $15.99

5) Fotor (Free usage available):

Fotor is a web-based generative AI tool famous for its efficient AI art generation and intuitive user interface. Like some other AI art generators, it gives you the option of generating free images. Though, there’s a limit of 10 free images each day.

All you need to do is simply create an account and start using it. Like other AI art generators, Fotor works after getting specific prompts from users to yield desired results. The unique part is that it’s even capable of generating images based on the images you provide. Furthermore, it easily allows you to save your results in a gallery for easy access.

Pricing:

10 free images per day

Plan Monthly Cost Free Images per Day Fotor Pro $8.99 10 Fotor Pro+ $19.99 10

How do AI art generators work?

AI art generators work by utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to create art. These generators are often based on deep learning models, such as Variational AutoEncoders (VAEs) or Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which have been trained on vast datasets of images and artwork.

When a user provides input to the AI art generator, such as a textual description or an initial image, the model processes this input and generates a new piece of art that matches the given input. The AI system’s ability to learn from vast amounts of data allows it to capture patterns and styles present in the training data, enabling it to produce novel and creative artworks.

By learning from a diverse range of artistic styles and elements, these AI art generators can mimic and combine different artistic techniques, resulting in unique and imaginative creations.

Final Words:

Dall E & Midjourney are our top preferences among these AI generators. You can also share your preference in the comment section below!

Also read: