Best Platforms For Shifting Your Traditional Business Setup Online

The pandemic Coronavirus is yet another reason to convince every traditional businessman to shift their business online. Well, if you plan onto shifting your traditional business setup online while you have all the free time in the world during this global lockdown. Here are a few online platforms you can set up your virtual business on. Why is the online business a necessity today is yet another topic to explore. But if you are onto it I can help you out. Here is a guide to all the online platforms you can utilize to promote and set up your online business and also how to gain maximum out of them.

1. Website

A professional online business setup is sure to have a website of their own. However, a website may not be the first step you ought to take in shifting your business online but it is a very vital step in order to leave a professional and dedicated impression on your customers and also may welcome investment opportunities from around the globe due to an online representation and existence. It just makes everything reachable and noticeable. A website should be the last step in setting up a virtual store if you know nothing about online business. Let your experiences teach you on social media platforms first. Also, website costs you the most thus you need not invest in the online setup before making some profits from it.

2. Facebook

Facebook has evolved into a full-fledged business promotion and virtual business setup platform. Making a Facebook page for your business should be your first step towards shifting your traditional business online in Pakistan. All you have to do is create a page with your brand name and set up a shop. It is better to purchase a mediocre domain and make your Facebook page with it, later on, you can set up your website on the same domain. Facebook helps attract the common audience and attracts people that surround you in real life.

3. Instagram

Instagram is yet another amazing platform to build your online setup. Instagram has more of an aesthetic and classy outlook so firstly you should have an Instagram business account made with your brand name, link it with your Facebook page and start uploading your product. You can later use Instagram’s promotional tools in order to help promote your business to a directed audience for maximised output. But initially just let it go with the flow.

4. OLX

OLX was aimed on selling old or used products but it now has evolved into a platform for easy online business. You need no image designs, you need not to look professional here. All you have to do is upload your product information and let the customers flow in. OLX is a great platform to attract locals towards your business.

5. WhatsApp

If someone asks me the easiest but the most limited platform to make revenue from your traditional business but through an online platform then that is WhatsApp. WhatsApp allows you to share your product with people who are in your contact list and that means that mostly these are the people who trust you with the product and also find you reachable in case of any issues thus they can prove to be easy customers. WhatsApp can prove to be the most initial step in setting up an online store.

Hope you find this information supportive and helpful in setting up your online business. Online setups are what Pakistan needs now, with the world converting into a digitalized hub we sure don’t want to be left behind.