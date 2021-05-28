Top 20 Pakistani Actresses with Most Instagram Followers

Social media has become the other side source of popularity among masses these days. As the new technology trend knocks at our gadgets now and then, we get to know a lot of things we have never experienced before. Social media is the one is one powerful source, which can take your voice, actions, and lifestyle to the audience. Let’s see who market another million among top Pakistani actresses in 2021.

When we talk about celebrities and famous public figures and their lifestyle, we get a pop up in our head to roll out on their Instagram pages to check what they do in their routine. For celebrities, this social media platform is a valuable source for attracting fans and followers when they post their pictures, videos, and any pictorial stories. Times are gone when fans used to wait in line to meet celebrities and talk, but with this magical tool, you can go live and interact with your fans directly.

Not only fans but the brands have come forward and ditched traditional marketing strategies. It becomes easier to endorse different brands through social media. Brands approach celebrities and famous public figures to endorse their brands by posting on their social media pages. Not only international celebrities but Pakistani celebrities came at the forefront and made the best utilization of Instagram. Especially our Pakistani actresses are ruling millions of hearts and having a huge number of following.

Joining showbiz has never been an easy task in Pakistan. Many challenges one has to suffer from the hands of those who control and govern the country’s showbiz world.

Here’s a list of top 20 Pakistani actresses with Most followers on Instagram in 2021

1. Ayeza Khan – 9.1 Million

‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ sensation Ayeza Khan makes it 9.1 Million in a quick span and we are in awe of this. Though Ayeza has never been to the top actress category for long, this ARY drama serial has opened so many locked doors for her future career. She has been the part of the top TV dramas, including her recent Rom-Com drama ‘Chupke Chupke’. however, she later failed to win the awards most of the time due to cutthroat competition with other actresses like Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Iqra Aziz.

She keeps her ethereal look with both western and eastern look on her Instagram page to her fans connected. As a celebrity couple, her insta page becomes more colorful yet glamorous with she posts couple pics with Danish Taimoor and her adorable two kids. She usually posts about her work on her page, the ones she is currently doing and those she is planning to work on.

2. Aiman Khan – 8.5 Million

A young Pakistani TV actress who made her debut in 2012 with her first drama serial ‘ Mohabbat Bhaar Mai Jaye ‘. At such a young age, Aiman Khan rocked the chart with the second most number of followers on Instagram among other Pakistani actresses. Fans love her, because of her beauty, cuteness, simple lifestyle and generous attitude. Though her career level is not that vast as other actresses have currently, however, she kept her fans connected through her Instagram page and became an Insta queen in Pakistan.

After her marriage with a Pakistan actor Muneeb Butt, it enriched her page with a more celebrity lifestyle. Aiman Khan is a star who at a young age is enjoying such success that most stars can only dream of and quite close to Mahira Khan in terms of following.

3. Mahira Khan – 7.6 Million

From VJ to an ultimate superstar of Pakistan, Mahira Khan has achieved so much in a little time. She has been the brand ambassador or L’Oreal Paris from Pakistan and globally where she has represented Pakistan. Also, she stunned millions of hearts with her immaculate beauty in black long dress at Cannes along with Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya rai from India. Mahira Khan has also added another feather to her cap in 2019 as she was honored by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) for her contribution to the film industry.

Mahira Khan is one of those actors that a few years ago wasn’t even too successful on Instagram. She is one among the top Pakistani actresses someone who doesn’t work very hard to get people to follow her.

4. Sajal Aly – 7.1 Million

We become short of words when it comes to the acting skills of Sajal Aly. She is a natural-born actress Pakistan has ever produced. After her mother’s sad demise, she was out of touch for a while from the TV industry, but she made a strong come back when she signed a movie ‘MOM’ in India with late ‘Sridevi’. That movie was close to her heart as it reminds her of her mother.

If we talk about her phenomenal acting skills, it’s a tough bird to catch or prey. She has a command on her acting skills which makes her a strong yet powerful icon of Pakistan. She is extremely pretty, delicate and subtle in attitude. She got married to the actor Ahad Raza Mir. Also, they have shared screen together in one drama serial lately.

5. Minal Khan – 7 Million

Well, we have seen a lot from sister duo in the media industry from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kendal to Kylie Jenner, Mawra and Urwa Hocane. Many sister duos have ruled the industry together hands in hands. One of the other famous sister duos we know in Pakistan is Aiman and Minal. When we talk about Aiman, Minal needs no introduction as she is so connected to her that it seems almost the same.

These cute twins have been associated with the showbiz industry at a very young age. Though she both are still young these two have grown up in front of the viewer’s eyes. Although Minal Khan firmly believes that celebrities too have the right to private life, she is always keen to share her pictures with her followers on Instagram.

6. Sarah Khan – 6.7 Million

This ravishing silent beauty made her debut in 2012 in ‘Badi Appa’ on Hum TV. However, with her bold performance in ‘Sabaat’ she gained the confidence of her fans. She has beauty with brains who keep a hawk-eye on her work and doesn’t interfere in someone else’s business. Lately, she has been in a real mess after breaking up Agha Ali and the rumors against her. It’s still vague, that what led their relationship to that sad point.

7. Mawra Hocane – 6.5 Million

An IG feed for this cutie is a combination of family, work, and fun. Mawra Hocane rocked the TV and recently film industry not only in Pakistan but had a film for Bollywood. She attracted a large number of followers after her blockbuster drama ‘Sabaat’. She is known for speaking out loud for injustice and other social issues around her. The social media queen is famous for her beautiful ‘Selfies’. Recently has launched her apparel label for young girls in collaboration with her sister actress ‘Urwa Hocane’ with the name UxM.

9. Iqra Aziz –6.1 Million

A newlywed and surely 3 awards winner and ‘Suno Chanda’ sensation had a phenomenal 2019. She won awards, she got married after Yasir Hussain kneel and proposed her in front of the fraternity on Lux Style Awards. Last year brought so many positives into her life.

Iqra Aziz is known for her bold, sharp and naughty characters in the dramas. Her famous serials ‘Suno Chanda’, ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and now ‘KHUDA AUR MOHABBAT had proven her acting skills to the people. People loved the way Iqra and Yasir lovingly showered each other and also sent out the news of a sweet simple wedding. The following by Iqra Aziz on Instagram is continuing to grow.

10. Hina Altaf – 5.9 Million

Recently Hina Altaf got married to Agha Ali, the Ex of TV actress Sarah khan, her fans have started showing more interest in her social media page. They have been into limelight not for the affair or their marriage but their happy-go couple goals in daily life.

Hina Altaf is a quirky, bubbly and fitness freak who loves to talk about youth and their issues. She has also made her Youtube Channel where she wants to share a life of a common person besides being a celebrity.

11. Sana Javed- 5.9 Million

Sana Javed, a Pakistani actress best known for her performances in the successful television shows Ruswai and Khaani and now DUNK, has reached a new milestone when her Instagram profile revealed that she has achieved more than 5 million followers on the popular photo and video sharing website.

Sana Javed took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a gorgeous pic with a happy remark. She stated, ”

“We are a five-million-strong family!” That’s exactly who we are!”

Sana followed by thanking her social media admirers for helping her in reaching this milestone.

“My virtual insta family has shown me so much love and respect throughout the years. I was continuously on the lookout for new opportunities.”

12. Hira Mani – 5.8 Million

Hira Mani congratulated her fans on Instagram after reaching five million followers. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress uploaded a lovely photo and said, “Thank you for liking me and my Instagram.” Hira also added “5M” followed by a love emoticon.

Hira’s lovely tweet captured the hearts of her fans almost immediately after she uploaded it.

Meanwhile, Hira Mani surprised her fans by releasing her song Sawaari as part of Kashmir Beats Season 1 lately. Within a week, the song had received over two million views on YouTube.

13. Maya Aly – 5.5 Million

Maya Ali, a Pakistani actress, is overjoyed that her Instagram following has climbed to five million people.

The beauty expressed her thanks for the love and support she receives from her fans in a post on the social media site. The Teefa in Trouble actress also shared a lovely pic of herself with a lovely grin beside the kind remark.

Maya Ali has marked her comeback to television after a long sabbatical on the professional front. Despite this, she continues to amaze on the big screen with flicks like Teefa in Trouble (2018) and Parey Hut Love (2019).In ARY Digital drama serial “Pehli Si Muhabbat,” she is a co-star with Shehryar Munawar in her return to drama.

14. Neelam Muneer – 4.9 Million

Neelam started her acting career at a young age. For a long time, Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has wowed us with her trendy appearances. She’s given us a wide range of styles, but it’s her Eastern-wear line that has everyone talking. The Qayamat actress has been posting beautiful images of herself on her Instagram account on a daily basis.

On Instagram, the 28-year-old has over 4.9 million followers. Neelam Muneer is also a model for a number of well-known Pakistani companies. She also frequently posts images on her Instagram account.

15. Kinza Hashmi – 4.7 Million

Kinza Hashmi, a well-known television actress, is creating waves on social media. The brilliant actress used her Instagram account to post some gorgeous pictures. Fans and followers can’t get enough of the Uraan actress’s lovely Instagram photos.

Kinza Hashmi has over 4.7 million Instagram followers and is stealing the hearts of millions of people with her stunning photographs.

Kinza Hashmi rose to prominence even before her role in the serial Ishq Tamasha, and she has since appeared in over 20 shows. She began her profession in 2014, when she was 16 years old, which is a fairly early age in her area.

16. Urwa Hocane – 4.6 Million

A proud sister of Mawra Hocane who has been an integral part of the Pakistan showbiz industry. Started her journey from VJ on ‘The Music’ channel from ARY digital. She has been into modeling and acting, but now she has also opened her wings in the direction and production side. She is hardworking, devoted and about to release her production film ‘Titch Button’ along with the support her husband who won millions of hearts in drama Suno Chanda ‘Farhan Saeed’.

17. Ayesha Omer – 4.4 Million

Ayesha Omer, a prominent Pakistani actress, has amassed 4.4 million Instagram followers as a result of her dynamic personality and talent. The elegant actress, who has become one of Pakistan’s few superstars with such a large fan base, has offered a meaningful message to commemorate the milestone.

The outspoken actress acknowledged her followers on Instagram and offered a lengthy note to enhance her bond with her fans.

18. Saba Qamar – 4.3 Million

Saba Qamar celebrated reaching 4.3 million Instagram followers and thanked her fans for their support.

The ‘Cheekh’ sensation thanked her followers with a Story on Instagram.

Saba posted “4.3 million, thank you,” with an heart emoji on Instagram.

The actress is a frequent user of social media, where she frequently shares her breathtaking photos and videos, as well as informs her admirers about upcoming events.

The actress also gained public attention after she called off her wedding plans with Azeem named blogger and entrepreneur. Saba had planned to marry Azeem Khan, a blogger and entrepreneur, but she had to cancel the wedding owing to personal concerns. Azeem Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a lady just days after he announced his engagement to Saba.

19. Yumna Ziadi – 4.2 Million

The young talented actress has achieved a milestone of reaching 4.2 Million followers on Instagram. Yumna Zaidi has been working in the drama industry since 2012 and has starred in a number of television shows since then. Despite her long career in show business, there is still a lot we don’t know about the actress.

Yumna, like most of the other actors, didn’t think acting was something she could perform or even pursue as a career. Yumna Zaidi, a Pakistani actress, astonished her fans with her wonderful voice when she released a video of herself on social media.

She sang the original sound track from the family drama Raaz-e-Ulfat in the video.

20. Hania Amir – 4.2 Million

Hania has achieved 4.2 million Instagram followers. She praised her fans and stated that she adores everyone of them, including trolls. “Thank you for being the coolest fans ever,” says the author.

She has been into limelight and controversy after she used useless filters on her instagram in her photos and videos. While using an Instagram filter might improve the appearance of your photos, be aware that they may also get you in trouble. That’s what happened to Hania Aamir, an actress. Trolls who claimed Hania Aamir was “stepping her limits” on social media have been slammed.

She stated, “What’s terrible is that there are just a few of honest and genuine individuals remaining in the world.”

Final Words

Our lives have become increasingly reliant on social media. The top 20 most followed Pakistani actresses on Instagram are listed above for 2021. This is a never-ending contest to be the most popular social network. Let’s see who will be the next Instagram World queen. The list never goes out of names as Pakistan has got so much talent.