Are you wondering which smartphone is best with good specs, and decent performance at an affordable price?No Worries! We are going to help you in this regard. Here you’ll find a list of the 5 best smartphones under 15,000 PKR that are currently available in the market. We’ll let you know about their specs, and why they are best. And how they compare to each other considering the “around 15000 PKR price range.

5 Best Smartphones Under 15000 PKR in Pakistan

First in our list of the top smartphones around 15K in Pakistan is:

1) Infinix Smart 5 Pro (Best Smartphone Under 15000):

Display & Performance:

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix is famous for producing quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. Infinix Smart 5 Pro is one such example and it is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy under PKR 15,000/-. The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core processor and an IMG8322 GPU. It has an IPS display measuring 6.52 inches with a resolution of 720*1600 pixels.

Battery and Colors:

The smartphone is available in numerous colors, including Morandi Green and Heart of the Ocean. Furthermore, you don’t have to worry as the smartphone is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery with a 10W charging capacity.

OS & Sim Connectivity:

The operating system of the smartphone is Android 11 (Go edition) and the android skin is XOS 7.6. The smartphone supports dual sim connectivity.

Camera and Memory:

Moreover, if we talk about the camera system, the smartphone is packed with a dual camera with a resolution of 13 MP + QVGA along with a Quad-LED flash. For selfie lovers, there is an 8 MP front camera embedded at the top of the display. If we talk about memory space, the smartphone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Other Features:

You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack. The connectivity features of the phone include Bluetooth, GPS, and FM Radio. The sensors include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor.

2) Realme C11:

Display & Performance:

The Realme C11 is an entry-level smartphone primarily designed for users on a budget. If we talk about the display, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD resolution. In terms of performance, the C11 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and PowerVR GE8320 as the GPU.

Camera and Memory:

If we talk about memory space, there is 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The device also features a rear dual-camera arrangement with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera so you can capture all your moments.

OS & Battery:

In terms of power, the Realme C11 boasts a big 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme’s own user interface on top.

Overall, the Realme C11 is a solid option for people in search of a budget-friendly device with respectable performance, a long battery life, and a large display. Similarly, the camera performance is acceptable for this price bracket.

3) iTel Vision 2S:

Design:

At first glance, the Itel Vision 2S does not appear to be an entry-level device because of its glossy looks. However, you will be amazed to know that you can buy this smartphone under the 15k price range. The phone has a plastic shell and a brand name stripe below the triple rear camera located on the back panel. In addition, a fingerprint sensor has been placed on the rear of the phone.

Display:

The iTel Vision 2S features a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a 720×1600 pixel resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display quality is pretty good for this price range, however, you can find some difficulty with sunshine.

Memory & Performance:

Talking about performance, the iTel Vision 2S is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with is on par for this price bracket. In terms of memory space, there is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Camera & Battery:

In terms of the camera, the Itel Vision 2S offers a dual camera configuration with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA sensor, which is adequate for simple photography. Honestly, the phone’s camera is not very amazing, but it is still capable of taking basic images. The smartphone also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, so you won’t be worried about the battery all day.

4) Tecno Spark 7:

Display & Performance:

Tecno Spark 7 is one of the best smartphones under the 15000 PKR price range. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch IPS display with HD resolution. In terms of performance, the Tecno spark 7 pro comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and PowerVR GE8320 as GPU. These hardware components offer reasonable performance for this price range.

Memory & Camera:

Talking about memory space, the smartphone has 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It features a rear dual-camera arrangement with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition to that, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

OS & Battery:

The gadget features a 5000mAh battery and the latest Android 11 operating system with Tecno’s proprietary HiOS UI on top.

Overall, the Tecno Spark 7 is a fantastic choice for people in search of a budget-friendly smartphone with respectable performance, a long battery life, and a large display. Similarly, the camera performance is acceptable for the price. However, the device may not be suited for heavy usage or gaming due to its processor and storage capacity.

5) iTel Vision 1 Pro:

Display:

The Vision 1 Pro is another great smartphone that you can buy under the PKR 15k price range. The device features a large 6.5 inches display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The color is a little washed out, but this is due to the high level of brightness, which compensates for it. Certainly, you can expect that from a phone under 15k.

Performance & Memory:

In terms of performance, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core UNISOC processor, which enables seamless menu and app navigation. The responsiveness of the device is likewise remarkable. The processor comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Camera:

It is a great option for those who love to take photos but have a very small budget to purchase a phone. The Vision 1 Pro is equipped with a triple-lens 8MP+VGA+VGA camera system. For selfie lovers, there is a 5 MP front camera. Similar to the display, the primary camera’s photographs have washed-out colors. However, they are adequately detailed. The AI is attempting to differentiate between distances, and if you’re not zooming in, you can determinewhat you’re attempting to record. For a basic point-and-click arrangement, the camera’s additional features such as panoramic pictures and low-light settings are a welcome addition.

Battery:

According to a benchmark test, the Vision 1 Pro’s 4,000 mAh battery can power the device for seven hours and eleven minutes of continuous use.

Conclusion:

We have compared these 5 Best Smartphones Under 15000 in Pakistan phone according to their specs, designs, camera, and performance. If you want an overall package, the Infinix Smart 5 pro is the best among all. This phone is good in all aspects. It has amazing cameras, battery, storage, and design. If your focus is more on battery then go for the Infinix Hot 8 Lite.

