Black Shark 4 Series is Arriving on March 23

Xiaomi’s gaming brand, Black Shark, is working on a series of gaming phones. Xiaomi has been teasing the Black Shark 4 since January, and today the company revealed its launch date. The Black Shark 4 series will launch on March 23 at 3PM local time in China.

According to some recent reports, the series will include two smartphones – Black Shark 4 (PRS-A0) and Black Shark 4 Pro (KSR-A0). Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any specs of either of these phones yet. But thanks to the previous teasers, we know that the phones will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W charging. Yesterday it also confirmed triple rear cameras on the Pro model.

Black Shark 4 smartphones have also appeared on TENAA listing. According to TENAA, the vanilla model will pack a notched display, sport three horizontally-aligned cameras on the back. Also, it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the Pro variant will come with a 6.67″ screen. The smartphone was also spotted on Google Play Console with 8GB RAM, and its AnTuTu score suggested a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the helm. Obviously, these are the gaming phones, so, they will have amazing specs.

We are just a few days aways from the official launch. We will surely get more official information about the devices in the coming week. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

