Call of Duty ‘Modern Warfare 2’ beta launch dates revealed

Ready to see a “new era of Call of Duty,” as Modern Warfare 2 beta dates have officially been published, although it’s not quite simple. Indeed, the game’s release schedule may have you perplexed, but we’re here to guide you through everything.

If you own a PlayStation and have already pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2, you will get access to the beta on Friday, September 16. Beginning Sunday, September 18, all other PlayStation users will have access to the beat.

PlayStation Early Access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend one (pre-orders) – From Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST until Tuesday, September 22

PlayStation Open Beta from Sunday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST through Tuesday, September 22.

Activision and company have divided the beta dates dependent on the system and whether or not the game has been preordered. The beta timeline, on the other hand, isn’t particularly clear and is chaotic to say the least. Currently, pre-ordering the forthcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta is the greatest method to experience everything it has to offer. However, if you don’t plan on preordering the game right away, you may still participate in the future beta; however, it will be brief.

Activision also revealed one significant contributor of the upcoming game in a surprise announcement. On Sunday night, a new map named Marina Bay Grand Prix was introduced during the Call of Duty League finals, and it follows a familiar concept. The map is a 6v6 format based on Singapore’s real-life F1 circuit, complete with a slew of automobile hazards that threaten to wipe you out at every bend, in a dramatic departure from the typical notion.