Careem Customers Donate PKR 21.5 Million for Education

In the past two years, through their rewards and the ‘Build Pakistan’ car type campaign, Careem, the first Super app for the Middle East and Pakistan, has earned PKR 21.5 million in donations. Customers have made these contributions to two renowned organisations by using Super App, The Citizens Foundation TCF and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan).

In a special virtual ceremony, notable figures from charities and Careem shared this contribution where out of the cumulative amount; TCF and WWF received PKR 18.2 million and PKR 3.3 million respectively over a period of two years.

Recommended: In cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) Careem provides its customers with a chance to Donate and help the People of Beirut

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO and Country Manager of Careem Pakistan, expressed his gratitude for this achievement, and said:

“To see that our consumers made a full and utter contribution for humanity we are incredibly glad and delighted. Via this breakthrough in our SuperApp, Careem will lead to a shift in how people think about donations to charities with only one click. Technology alone can function as an enabler, allowing a smooth donation process virtually.”

“We thank Careem and customers for their support and their considering of our values of providing inexpensive and quality education to Pakistani youth, because we believe education is making a huge difference,” Mushtaq Chhapra, Co-Founding TCF, said.

“The nation needs the utmost attention of all,” Hammad Naqi Khan, CEO of WWF Pakistan, said. “We are grateful that customers at Careem have been able to understand the value of conservation towards a healthy and sustainable planet for nature and people.”

Careem Rewards are redeemable items where customers collect all their trips or delivery orders. Careem extended its Loyalty Platform with the latest introduction of the Super App , allowing customers to redeem their points for a variety of relevant features, including riding, food, shopping, credits, skyward miles, partner service and entertainment.

The Careem Team ultimate target and Super App strategy to continuously developed its services all while building its whole programme of rewards, through collaborations with the local, regional service providers and charitable organisations. As part of the Super App strategy and Careem’s ultimate target.

Also Read: Careem partners with Coded Minds to Offer Educational Services to its Captains’ Families