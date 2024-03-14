Check out the leaked Camera Samples of vivo X Fold 3 Pro

x fold 3 pro

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo is set to roll out the vivo X Fold 3 series soon. Reportedly, the foldable series will consist of two devices, the vivo X Fold 3 and the vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Lately, Xinhua News Agency leaked the camera samples of the upcoming device.

The samples show that the pro foldable model will arrive with a primary camera with a f/1.68 aperture and a 23 mm equivalent focal length. On the other hand, the telephoto camera will have an f/2.57 aperture along with a 70 mm equivalent focal length.

Source: Gizmochina

Furthermore, previous reports suggest that the main lens of the X Fold 3 Pro will feature an OV50H OmniVision 50-megapixel lens, with an f/1.68 aperture. It will be complemented by an OV64B 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom, a 70mm focal length, and the ability for telephoto macro photography.

Source: Gizmochina

As you can see, the telephoto camera offers good detail even at high levels of zoom and the low-light photography also seems to be impressive.

vivo X Fold 3 Pro Expected Specs

FEATure Specifications
Cover Panel Display 6.53-inch OLED
Foldable Display 8.03-inch OLED
Screen Resolutions Cover Panel: 2748 x 1172 pixels Foldable Display: 2408 x 2200 pixels
Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic in-display on both screens
Operating System OriginOS 4-based Android 14
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM Up to 16GB
Storage Up to 1TB
Battery 5,800mAh
Charging Wired: 120W, Wireless: 50W
Additional Chip Vivo V3
Additional Features IR Blaster, Dual Speakers, X-axis Linear Motor, Glass Back, Water-resistant Chassis

 

>