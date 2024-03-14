Check out the leaked Camera Samples of vivo X Fold 3 Pro
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo is set to roll out the vivo X Fold 3 series soon. Reportedly, the foldable series will consist of two devices, the vivo X Fold 3 and the vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Lately, Xinhua News Agency leaked the camera samples of the upcoming device.
The samples show that the pro foldable model will arrive with a primary camera with a f/1.68 aperture and a 23 mm equivalent focal length. On the other hand, the telephoto camera will have an f/2.57 aperture along with a 70 mm equivalent focal length.
Furthermore, previous reports suggest that the main lens of the X Fold 3 Pro will feature an OV50H OmniVision 50-megapixel lens, with an f/1.68 aperture. It will be complemented by an OV64B 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom, a 70mm focal length, and the ability for telephoto macro photography.
As you can see, the telephoto camera offers good detail even at high levels of zoom and the low-light photography also seems to be impressive.
vivo X Fold 3 Pro Expected Specs
