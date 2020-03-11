Questionnaire on Citizen Protection Rules 2020 to be Posted on PTA Website for Soliciting Feedback

A week back, MOITT had removed Citizen Protection Rules 2020 from its websites, after realising that banning Social Media Under Citizens Protection Rules 2020 will be Embarrassing at International Level. Furthermore, these rules were suspended due to massive backlash from different segments of society, foreign social media companies and US. However committee is once again thinking to make new rules when its comes to saving people from online harm.

Following this, second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA). The basic goal behind this meeting was to formulise new rules with every ones consent.

Besides the Committee members, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar also attended the meeting.

Citizen Protection Rules 2020 – A Major Debate These Days

The Committee emphasized upon setting clear objectives to be achieved from the Rules and Consultation process be focused on the attainment of desired objectives. The committee also deliberated upon offences under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016) and said that there are certain things that should be changed.

The Committee decided that a questionnaire will be posted on PTA website for soliciting feedback from stakeholders. Furthermore, plan for consultation meetings with stakeholders was also discussed. The committee also identified need for Data Protection Law in Pakistan and has said that this law should also be formulised in order to provide Pakistan with uniformity in terms of data protection.

