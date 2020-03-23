COVID-19: Govt Removes Import Duty On These Items
Pakistan’s government has exempted from all duties and taxes the import of 61 different types of Diagnostic Support and Health Protection products to minimize the increasing domestic market prices. The action taken by Pakistan’s Federal Board would help deal effectively with the Pakistani coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Despite the health emergency in Pakistan, however, the government continues to receive an 8 percent tax on COVID-19 test kits in private labs. Just as governments around the world have announced significant relief for people, it is crucial for Pakistan to take timely action and also to facilitate those affected.
According to the statement released by the FBR, from the date of issue of the notice, the government exempted the aforementioned goods from the entire regulatory duty, customs duty, and additional customs duties for three months.
List of exempted items
- Life Technologies 7500 Real-Time PCR with RNasep Instrument verification kit and complete guides Documentation and software
- Biosafety Cabinets Class II Type A2
- EN 12469
- Europe NSF/ANSI 49
- USA JIS k3800 Japan
- Auto Clave 50 Liter Capacity
- Multi-Channel pipette .5-10 ml
- Single-channel pipette set of four .2,10,200, 1000 ml Eppendorf/Glisson
- Multi-channel pipette 20-200 ml
- Vacuum fold
- Mini Spin
- PCR Chambers
- PCR Kits (95 tests) for Suspects Diagnosis (Altona) Respective II. QIAMP Viral RNA Mini Kit (250) reactions headings
- VTM (Viral Transport Medium)
- Refrigerator/freezer -20 CModel MPR-414 F Panasonic
- Dry Oligo Synthesizer: Vortex Machine 0-3000 RPM 220v
- Velp Italy: Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine Temperature Range – 20 to+40 Model Z 326 K~Hermie IEC 10I0
- UPS 6 KVA APC smart-UPS RVA 6000 VA 230 V
- Tyvek Suits: N-9S masks: Biohazard Bags (18 Liters)
- PAPR (Powdered Air Purifying respirators)
- Nitrile Gloves; Latex Gloves
- Goggles
- Face Shields
- Gum Boots
- Mackintosh bed sheets
- Surgical Masks
- Multimode Ventilator with the compressor
- Vital Sign Monitor with 21BP and ETco2 two Tem
- ICU motorized Bed with side cabinet and over bed table
- Syringe Infusion Pump
- Infusion Pump
- Electric suction machine
- Defibrillator; X-Ray Mobile Machine
- Simple Nebulizer
- Ultrasound Machine
- Non-invasive BIPAP
- ECG Machine
- Pulse Oximeters
- Ripple Mattress
- Blood Gas analyzer
- AMBU Bag
- Airways
- Dataflow
- Disposable Nebulizer Mask Kit
- ECG Electrodes
- Err Tube (Endotracheal Tubes) all sizes
- Humidifier Disposable Flexible
- IV Canola all sizes
- IV Chambers
- Oxygen Recovery Kit
- Padded Sheets
- Stomach Tube
- Stylet for Endotracheal Tube
- Suction Tube control valve
- Tracheostomy Tube 7, 7.5, 8
- Ventilator Circuit
- Ventry Masks
- Disposable shoe cover (waterproof)
Conclusion
It is important to mention here that the board on the advice of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (MNHSR&C) may extend this three-month span for another three months if COVID-19 pandemic prevails.