COVID-19: Govt Removes Import Duty On These Items

Pakistan’s government has exempted from all duties and taxes the import of 61 different types of Diagnostic Support and Health Protection products to minimize the increasing domestic market prices. The action taken by Pakistan’s Federal Board would help deal effectively with the Pakistani coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite the health emergency in Pakistan, however, the government continues to receive an 8 percent tax on COVID-19 test kits in private labs. Just as governments around the world have announced significant relief for people, it is crucial for Pakistan to take timely action and also to facilitate those affected.

According to the statement released by the FBR, from the date of issue of the notice, the government exempted the aforementioned goods from the entire regulatory duty, customs duty, and additional customs duties for three months.

List of exempted items

Life Technologies 7500 Real-Time PCR with RNasep Instrument verification kit and complete guides Documentation and software

Biosafety Cabinets Class II Type A2

EN 12469

Europe NSF/ANSI 49

USA JIS k3800 Japan

Auto Clave 50 Liter Capacity

Multi-Channel pipette .5-10 ml

Single-channel pipette set of four .2,10,200, 1000 ml Eppendorf/Glisson

Multi-channel pipette 20-200 ml

Vacuum fold

Mini Spin

PCR Chambers

PCR Kits (95 tests) for Suspects Diagnosis (Altona) Respective II. QIAMP Viral RNA Mini Kit (250) reactions headings

VTM (Viral Transport Medium)

Refrigerator/freezer -20 CModel MPR-414 F Panasonic

Dry Oligo Synthesizer: Vortex Machine 0-3000 RPM 220v

Velp Italy: Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine Temperature Range – 20 to+40 Model Z 326 K~Hermie IEC 10I0

UPS 6 KVA APC smart-UPS RVA 6000 VA 230 V

Tyvek Suits: N-9S masks: Biohazard Bags (18 Liters)

PAPR (Powdered Air Purifying respirators)

Nitrile Gloves; Latex Gloves

Goggles

Face Shields

Gum Boots

Mackintosh bed sheets

Surgical Masks

Multimode Ventilator with the compressor

Vital Sign Monitor with 21BP and ETco2 two Tem

ICU motorized Bed with side cabinet and over bed table

Syringe Infusion Pump

Infusion Pump

Electric suction machine

Defibrillator; X-Ray Mobile Machine

Simple Nebulizer

Ultrasound Machine

Non-invasive BIPAP

ECG Machine

Pulse Oximeters

Ripple Mattress

Blood Gas analyzer

AMBU Bag

Airways

Dataflow

Disposable Nebulizer Mask Kit

ECG Electrodes

Err Tube (Endotracheal Tubes) all sizes

Humidifier Disposable Flexible

IV Canola all sizes

IV Chambers

Oxygen Recovery Kit

Padded Sheets

Stomach Tube

Stylet for Endotracheal Tube

Suction Tube control valve

Tracheostomy Tube 7, 7.5, 8

Ventilator Circuit

Ventry Masks

Disposable shoe cover (waterproof)

Conclusion

It is important to mention here that the board on the advice of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (MNHSR&C) may extend this three-month span for another three months if COVID-19 pandemic prevails.