Digital Solutions Proved Effective to Contain Coronavirus: Federal Minister for IT

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that digital solutions proved very effective to contain Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The Federal Minister was chairing a briefing on initiatives of National Information Technology Board (NITB) along with the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to stop the spread of coronavirus through the use of information technology.

He appreciated both the teams of NITB and NCOC who are jointly working in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Minister said that it is very satisfactory that now the Coronavirus cases are declining in the country and the things are coming in the control. He also paid tributes to Pakistan Army who played a very important role in this crisis.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that NCOC led from the front and took out the nation from the crisis. Appreciating both NITB and NCOC, he said that there is great need of working jointly with the same zeal in future also. He said that during the current crisis of Coronavirus NCOC is the focus of people’s expectations.

The Federal Minister said that

the Ministry of IT provided platforms to run the affairs of institutions and departments and for public awareness through technology.

He said that though the budget of the Ministry of IT is limited but its performance is exemplary.

Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Prime Minister’s decision for smart lockdown played a very important role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, CEO NITB Shahbahat Ali Shah briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the NITB’s projects including Apps, dashboard and portals.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting