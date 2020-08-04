Let’s welcome another entry-level smartphone from HMD Global – Nokia C3. As it is a low priced phone, we will not get any high-end specs. Most of the specs are just normal. However, there is one spec that is quite interesting in my point of view. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box. Let’s discuss its other specs too.

First of all, the phone has a normal-sized HD+ display of 5.99″. Moreover, the phone has been made up of a polycarbonate shell. The phone is powered by an octa-processor clocked at 1.6GHz SoC. Another eye-catching spec is its RAM. It will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is quite impressive in my point of view in this price range. You can also expand the memory up to 128GB using a microSD card.

An Entry-Level Nokia C3 is Now Live, will cost only $100

Furthermore, the phone has a single camera at the front and a single camera at the back. Nokia C3 has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP primary shooter at the back. Interestingly, there is a fingerprint reader at the back as well.

If we talk about its battery, it has a 3,040 mAh battery that draws power through a micro-USB port at up to 5W. Other key specs include dual SIM support, FM Radio, an Xpress Key that lets you quickly launch Google Assistant or other apps and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will be available in two colour options – a shade of blue and brown. The phone is available in China for pre-orders. The official sales will begin on August 13. As fr s its pricing is concerned, the phone cost around $100. There are no words about the price and availability in other markets. But we hope to get the phone in Pakistan by the end of next month.