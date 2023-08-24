Explore the game industry with WN Conference in September

On September 12–13, more than 500 game industry decision-makers will gather in the sunny and welcoming city of Limassol for WN Cyprus’23 — the premier deal-making event.

The conference is dedicated to the game and AI markets, with the main focus on networking with representatives from renowned companies such as Google, Meta, and others.

WN Cyprus’23 promises two days filled with back-to-back activities, running alongside insightful lectures, networking sessions, expo zone meet-ups, and even a party. The conference features three tracks: the main track, the non-gaming app track, and the AI track.

For attendees seeking expert insights, there is a chance to engage in 25-minute one-on-one consultations with legal, tax, and marketing specialists. Additionally, on the agenda is an exclusive masterclass titled ‘Insider Secrets for Making Investors Fund Your Company’.

The event’s features will be available to both on-site and online attendees, enabling comprehensive networking with every participant. All attendees will gain access to the WN Hub meeting system from August 29th to September 27th.

Join WN Cyprus’23 on-site or online — find more information and tickets with a 5% discount PhoneWorld before the price increase on the conference website.

