It’s Official that Elden Ring is ‘Gold’

Elden Ring isn’t any longer only a joke or a fantasy. It’s coming. According to a Taipei Tv Show chat with FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao, it’ll be ready on time. Elden Ring was set to launch in January. But now the launch date is February. However, it doesn’t appear like any further delays are in the works. The game is now officially a gold ring. “Please rest assured,” Kitao continues. “The title will be available for purchase on February 25th.” When so most of us will be installing Elden Ring, the word “going gold” refers to an edition of the game that is available to put on a disk. Packed in a box, and placed on a retail shelf. For PC players, this implies that Elden Ring is now complete and is available for purchase.

Elden Ring is Releasing

In reply to a question regarding whether work is progressing well, Kitao says, “The ultimate version has been sent.” “Right today, the team is focusing on a day one fix to ensure that everything in the game is in perfect functioning order.”

Kitao discusses how the final edition of the program differs from the edition that select players got to play during the Elden Ring networking trial in November in the early parts of the Q&A session. Major aspects of the game, such as the leveling system and heritage dungeon regions, remain unchanged, according to Kitao. But “multiple tiny things have improved,” such as product flavor text being rectified and opponent placement being modified.

Modified Version

He also notes that the release edition includes the entire character creators, as opposed to the network test, which only had five classes. Figure customization information surfaced earlier this month, demonstrating that, yes, you can create a terrifying character with a bizarre skin tone. Even if you don’t, the game’s characters are much more attractive than in previous Souls games. Special thanks mainly to FromSoftware feeling compelled by the Demon’s Souls update to deliver their own snazzy, next-gen graphics.

Elden Ring is the most anticipated game on Steam right now, with a release date of February 25th.

