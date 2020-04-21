Facebook is actively working to stop the protests against the anti-quarantine protests. For this purpose, it has been consulting with higher authorities about anti-quarantine protests that could damage the social distancing rules. Facebook has also removed the posts which were promoting anti-quarantine protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska.

Facebook Deletes Posts Promoting Anti-Quarantine Protests

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan posted on Twitter:

Facebook is reportedly working with New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania to determine if anti-quarantine protests break those states’ social distancing rules too.

Facebook says it has removed promotion of anti-quarantine events in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consultation with state governments — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) April 20, 2020

A spokesperson said in a statement:

“Unless the government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy the government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook,”

Facebook has confirmed that it will delete all posts created through its Events tool if they encourage to violate the social distancing orders including groups about the protests.

In January, Facebook announced to remove the posts designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions and confirmed to fight against Coronavirus misinformation.

