We all know that Facebook had officially announced the merging of its popular messaging app: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. According to the company, it wanted to make users’ experience better and saving them from switching on and off between all these apps, instead, staying on one app and getting experience of all. Now Facebook is Merging Instagram and Messenger Chats in Some Parts of Globe.

We have just come to know that Facebook, the tech giant, has rolled out a new update for Instagram users in some parts across the globe. The new feature has come up with a ‘ new way to message on Instagram’ through a new pop up menu introduced inside the app.

Facebook Merges Instagram with Messenger Chats

With this new feature, there is also a notice for the user, which reads:

“A new colorful look for your chats’ in addition to the ability to react to messages with emojis and swipe to reply. “