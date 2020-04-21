Facebook launches its gaming app to Rival Twitch and YouTube

Gaming is in these days, and with more people staying at home, the gaming apps are earning too much revenue. Well, from a long time, Facebook was also working on its own gaming app to rival Twitch and YouTube. The company is able to launch the app just at the right time when there is a pool of people ready to enjoy it. Facebook has launched its gaming app, Facebook gaming in the US currently and is working on to launch it in other countries in chunks as well.

Will Facebook Gaming App be able to Conquer Hearts?

Facebook gaming is a platform where gamers can watch their favourite streamers and can play games with each other. In short, the app has everything that is related to gaming. Right now the app s available for Android users on Google Play Store, but the iOS version is also ready and will go on the app store as soon as Apple approves it.

Here is an official announcement from the company:

📣 Launch announcement 📣🧵 1/ We know you’ve waited patiently. Well folks the day has come: we’re launching FarmVille in VR! j/k, sorry, kind mobs of Twitter, don’t @ us! We’re actually launching the Facebook Gaming app on Google Play. Download NOW 👉 https://t.co/6wzoSRD3Gj pic.twitter.com/5YzVxmklHm — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 20, 2020

Facebook is an old player in the gaming industry, but it couldn’t attract too many people as twitch did. However having an extensive user base, it is expected that this time the company will be able to convince more people to use the platform. Well, the time will tell whether Facebook will be able to defeat twitch and YouTube when it comes to gaming.

