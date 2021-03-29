The social networking platform, Facebook, is thinking to start work in Pakistan. Facebook is reportedly planning to launch three new projects in Pakistan. According to the details revealed by KPK Updates, major efforts are currently underway to station offices of renowned social media companies, including Facebook, in Pakistan.

Facebook Planning to Launch three New Projects in Pakistan: Zia Ullah Bangash

“Facebook is planning to launch three new projects in Pakistan,” KPK Updates tweeted.

فیس بک انتظامیہ کا پاکستان کیلئے 3منصوبوں کا اعلان۔ مشیر @ZiaBangashPTI نے فیس بک انتظامیہ سے رابطے کی تفصیلات بتا دیں۔ جانیے مکمل تفصیل عبدالقادر کی ضیاء اللہ بنگش سے کیے گئے اس انٹرویو میں.https://t.co/Uur9CAiNNu — KPK Updates (@KPKUpdates) March 25, 2021

The tweet added that the details come courtesy of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash’s recent contact with Facebook.

Speaking about the development, Bangash revealed that a meeting was convened between members of Facebook’s management, concerned reps of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and IT experts. The members in the meeting also discussed the issues pertaining to legislation and compliance.

While the meeting made good progress on numerous fronts. He also explained that Facebook intends to assist the country by setting up an office in the near future.

Similar to YouTube, Facebook is planning on monetizing its entertainment model. So that individuals and video content creators who want to earn big could benefit from it. Surely, it will be beneficial for those who want to earn money by doing online businesses.

Source: TechJuice