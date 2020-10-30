



The social media giant Facebook has announced plans to roll out its own free website builder and paid web hosting services with an aim to assist the small and medium-sized business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The news about this new development was officially announced in a recent blog post by Facebook. Upon investing in these new enterprise tools, the company will directly come in competition with other major website builders such as the Wix and GoDaddy.

Facebook Plans to Roll Out its Hosting Service

Businesses have diverse technology needs and want choice in the firms they work with to host and manage customer communications, especially with remote work increasing due to COVID-19. Therefore, Facebook is planning to expand its partnership with business solution providers they have worked with over the last couple of years.

Keeping in mind, the immense popularity and penetration of Facebook across the globe, one can say that it has the capacity to beat its competitors. Right now, the company is working hard and collaborating with its partners to roll out its hosting service in the upcoming months.

Facebook firmly believes that the hosting service will specifically prove beneficial to small and medium-sized enterprises which are in a search for cost-friendly and reliable solutions.

According to the blog post,

Businesses have varying technology needs and want choice in the companies they work with to host and manage customer communications, particularly with remote work increasing.

In addition to that, Facebook has also added new shopping features to WhatsApp business as it believes that its new hosting services will render a new option for businesses to manage their customer communications.

