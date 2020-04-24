Facebook to Remove Content Related to Coronavirus Against Govt Guidelines

Facebook has announced that it will delete any content related to the new coronavirus which is against the guidelines prompted by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a press briefing, Facebook’s Public Policy Manager for Pakistan Sarim Aziz told that any content that went arbitrary to the WHO recommendations and violated the guidelines declared by the federal and provincial governments would be dismissed from Facebook’s platforms for violation of its policy.

He further told that“In Pakistan, we are working with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC) and provincial governments, as well as world organisations such as WHO and Unicef to provide accurate information about COVID-19,”

The Facebook official also said that that the social media platform had launched a dedicated channel for the governments so they could share listings which they supposed violated local laws.

According to the Pakistan Telecommuni­cation Authority, so far 42 things related to COVID-19 have been reported to Facebook by authorities in Pakistan.

Mr Aziz said that teams were observing the coronavirus situation closely and would make important updates to the company’s policies if they noticed people trying to misuse this public health emergency.

Facebook said it would also begin to remove content with misleading claims or conspiracy theories that had been flagged by global health organisations and local health authorities that could induce harm to people who accepted them. “We are doing this as an extension of our existing policies to remove content that could cause physical harm,” said Mr Aziz.

The Content which encourages the further spread of Coronavirus would be excluded under coordinating harm. For instance, a post urging people to visit the mosques when the federal or provincial government has instructed otherwise will be removed by the platform for violation.