Under Facebook 2019 policy, the company has decided to take action, and following the decision, it has started labelling posts that are totally or partially under the control of the government. It will not only label posts from these editions but will also ban the state controller media from advertising in the US.

When asked about this abrupt decision, the company said:

We are labelling these pages because they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government.”

Facebook will Label Posts by state-controlled media

Facebook will label the state-controlled media ads based on factors including ownership and funding information, transparency level, and accountability systems. If these outlets are not under any government influence, they can appeal legally with evidence of their independent operations. If they are not able to meet these requirements, Facebook will add a label on their news feed posts.

Facebook has revealed that by the end of this year, it will start adding labels to such new outlets and might block them as well before the US presidential election to provide users with an extra layer of protection against various types of government influence on public debate.

Also Read: Facebook’s Trump Policy Disappoints the Civil Rights Leaders