Samsung has commenced the rollout of the February 2024 security update for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This update is being distributed to both carrier-locked and factory-unlocked units in the US. Earlier, Samsung had already pushed out the same security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 across different regions.

In the US, the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is receiving the new security update with firmware version F731USQS2BXAD, available on Metro PCS and T-Mobile networks. For the factory-unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5, the update comes with firmware version F731U1UES2BXAD, available on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks. This February 2024 security patch addresses 72 security vulnerabilities found in the previous software version.

The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is receiving the latest security update with firmware version F946USQS2BXAD, currently available on Metro PCS and T-Mobile networks, with other carriers expected to follow suit soon. Meanwhile, the factory-unlocked variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also receiving the update, bearing firmware version F946U1UES2BXAD, accessible on Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Metro PCS, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile networks. Additionally, both foldable smartphones may receive new software features with the anticipated One UI 6.1 update in the coming months.

As these updates primarily focus on the February 2024 security patch, they come with relatively small download sizes. To check for the update on your USA variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, simply follow these steps: Open the Settings app, navigate to Software Update, and tap Download and Install.