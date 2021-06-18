Ford Acquires Electriphi in Preparation for Commercial EV

The E-Transit cargo van and F-150 Lighting Pro, are the two upcoming Ford electric vehicles which are targeted at commercial customers. Furthermore Ford has acquired Electriphi to smooth-out the preparations for the Commercial EV launch.

By 2030 Ford is hoping that the software developed by the three-year-old San Francisco startup Electriphi will help capture more than $1 billion in revenue just from charging. The business unit said it expects to generate $45 billion in revenue from hardware and adjacent and new services by 2025.

Ford Pro business unit will be newly minted along with its 30-person team of Electriphi, which is focused on providing services to commercial customers of its electric Transit van and F-150 Lightning Pro pickup truck. later this year, Ford will start shipping E-Transit to customers. The F-150 Lightning Pro, a commercial variant of the all-electric Lightning pickup truck, is expected to come to market in spring 2022.

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said as general customers starts using electric vehicles, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day. With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, it will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging.

“If you just think about what’s going to happen in the next 10 years, it’s a massive transformation in mobility for energy and software,” Ghadiali said. “To turn over your entire fleet in 10 years, you have to start now; they’re going, ‘I have to make sure that my fleet operations don’t skip a heartbeat, while this transition is happening.’

Electriphi was first approached by Ford in early 2021. The main focus of Ford is to build E-Transit and Lightning Pro and cater the commercial crowd and with the software, it is possible that it will also continue to serve Electriphi’s customer base.

