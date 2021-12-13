Electric vehicles soon to be used in this sector of Pakistan

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change urged that public transportation for educational institutions be converted to electric vehicles (EV).

The committee was informed that automobile emissions were responsible for 43 percent Pakistani air pollution, with over 400,000 vehicles passing through the Islamabad Expressway every day. He went on to say that a number of programs had been launched in this direction, including the planting of a billion trees, the construction of dams in 10 years, and the creation of an urban forest in Lahore.

Senator Seeme Ezdi presided over the meeting. The conference was in full swing as it discussed the country’s severe smog situation, air quality monitoring mechanisms, and preventive steps taken by the Ministry of Climate Change to improve the situation.

The committee was given an overview of the country’s environmental situation. According to the Secretary of Climate Change and EPA DG, the biggest sources to air pollution were industrial units, automobiles, and brick kilns.

Electric vehicles included buses and vans will be used by educational institutions and/or their transportation partners. The expense of replacing those enormous yellow diesel buses with electric clean buses and vans is a significant initiative, but performance bonds could help with predictable cost reductions.

Over the next decade, a web of electric vehicles, buses, and vans will emerge, providing more flexible and affordable transportation options, particularly for high school students.