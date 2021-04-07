Juho Sarvikas, former Nokia and HMD executive, has now joined Qualcomm. He has been the driving force behind Nokia smartphones for the better part of the last decade. He was the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global following the rebirth of Nokia, but now he is joining Qualcomm. Starting April 12, Sarvikas will be a VP at San Diego and will be the president of the North American division.

Former Nokia and HMD exec Juho Sarvikas joins Qualcomm

The president of Qualcomm Global, Jim Cathey, has made this announcement on Twitter. Sarvikas followed with a retweet, essentially confirming the news. He is warmly welcomed on social media by other key executives at San Diego, media people, and fans. He has joined Qualcomm after 4.5 years at HMD Global and over 15 years in the world of smartphones.

Thank you Jim. Honored, humbled, and energized! I'm really excited and look forward to joining the amazing #teamQualcomm 👊 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 5, 2021

HMD Global was founded in 2016 to bring the Nokia name back to life. He is one of those who work hard to make a once-loved brand to be loved again. His role as a Chief Product Officer eventually made him the face of Nokia smartphones. Before joining HMD Global, he worked at Microsoft as the head of Nokia’s feature phone business.

