Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Sound for High-quality Wireless Audio

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon Sound platform for high-quality wireless audio. On the phone end, the company has introduced the Snapdragon 800-series chips with the FastConnect 6900 connectivity system. For headsets and earbuds, there are the QCC514x, QCC515x and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

The system supports aptX Adaptive which is capable of delivering high-quality 24-bit 96 kHz audio with very low latency. According to Qualcomm, the system offers 45% lower latency than “a leading competitor”. For voice calls and teleconferencing, there’s the aptX Voice codec. There is an Active Noise Cancellation system available as well.

Qualcomm has designed this system to resist interference from other Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals. In this way, it can provide glitch-free audio even in rushy environments. The company also designed things to make pairing easy with the new headset.

James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music and Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. said,

“The human ear is highly sensitive to glitches, latencies and other challenges which commonly occur when streaming music, video conferencing, or gaming over wireless connections. By focusing end-to-end, we are looking to deliver innovations to solve common consumer pain-points across virtually all audio interaction points,”

Xiaomi is the first smartphone maker to jump on the Snapdragon Sound train. The headphone maker Audio-Technica is on board as well.

“Xiaomi is excited to be the first mobile manufacturer to bring Snapdragon Sound to devices. Snapdragon Sound will bring new high quality, seamless, low-latency audio experiences to our customers everywhere and provide better sound while engaging in voice calls, video conferencing, gaming and/or music listening.”

said Lei Zhang, vice president of Mi Smartphone and general manager of Hardware R&D, Xiaomi.

“We believe that with Snapdragon Sound we get closer to our mutual vision of providing wired quality sound, wirelessly and are excited to be one of the first manufacturers to get our products to consumers,”

said, Kotaro Narihara, director, general manager of marketing headquarters, Audio-Technica.