We already know that Qualcomm is readying to launch its next flagship series, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Last year’s 8 Gen 2 launched with a rather peculiar configuration. It featured one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. Now, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 running on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has just appeared on Geekbench 6.1.0 revealing a different configuration.

The chipset’s Geekbench 6 results reveal that Qualcomm has dropped an efficiency core and added an extra performance core. Also, the performance cores now have different clock speeds.

Galaxy S24 Plus Running Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted In Geekbench 6

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 came with a 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 core configuration. The chipset has a 1x Cortex X3 core, which runs at 3.36GHz on the Plus and “for Galaxy” versions. There are two Cortex A715 cores and 2 Cortex A710 cores. These are performance cores, and they are clocked at 2.8GHz.

Finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 came with three Cortex A510 cores. These are efficiency cores that run at 2.0GHz.

However, in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm has switched to a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 configuration. The first one is a Cortex X4 core, which runs at 3.30GHz. There are three performance cores with 3.15GHz clock speed and 2 performance cores with 2.96GHz clock speed. These are clusters of performance cores.

Lastly, the two efficiency cores run at 2.27GHz on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

On Geekbench 6, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gets 2233 points in the single-core test and 6661 points in the multi-core test. There is a +12% single-core and +26% multi-core uplift for the new chip. The single-core performance still lags behind Apple’s A16 chip, but the multi-core score is ahead.

Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in October. However, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series early next year.

