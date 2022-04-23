Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Battery Capacity Revealed

Samsung is working on its new foldable device, Galaxy Z Fold4. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders giving us an idea about the expected features of the phone. One of the features most users are concerned about the phone is its battery. Earlier there were no words about the battery capacity of the phone. But now, the latest leaks have revealed the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Battery Capacities Revealed

A few days ago a Safety Korea certification revealed the two Galaxy Z Fold4 batteries, since the foldable design uses two separate cells. But unfortunately, there was no relevant information attached to the images.

But now, thanks to the GalaxyClub, we know the battery capacity of the phone. First of all, the company has not changed the battery capacity of the upcoming foldable phone. It will have the same capacity as its predecessor. But the good news is that Samsung has put more focus on its thinner design and improved camera hardware without compromising the battery capacity.

Anyhow, one of the cells of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is rated at 2,002 mAh. However, the second cell has a capacity of 2,268 mAh. The total battery capacity of the phone is 4,270 mAh, which matches the rated 4,270 mAh capacity of the current Galaxy Z Fold3. It is worth mentioning here that the rated and typical capacities are two different things. The typical battery of the Z Fold3 is 4,400 mAh.

Samsung has not said anything regarding this yet. But we will keep on getting more updates about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

