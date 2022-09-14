God of War: Ragnarok: Sony unveils a new trailer

If you like the 2018 God of War remake, we have good news: the sequel appears to be more of the same, only bigger and crazier. Sony revealed a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok during its State of Play webcast. Kratos and his now-teen son Atreus are back in a particularly violent interpretation of Norse mythology, complete with gross-looking valkyries and a pair of huge wolves. The last game was a graphical powerhouse on PS4, and Ragnarok seems like it’ll carry on that heritage on PS5.

Kratos is back on the hunt for revenge; Atreus is concealing secrets from him; and everyone appears to despise what Kratos has done with his life. There’s also Freya, Thor, Valkyries, and a really fantastic scene of Atreus shooting an arrow at an eclipse, which is reportedly how the end times will begin.

On the same day, Nov. 9, a limited edition DualSense controller will be released. The wolf and bear insignia appears on the DualSense’s trackpad in blue and white.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio previously revealed a number of editions for God of War Ragnarok, ranging from the standard edition (which costs $59.99 on PS4 and $69.99 on PS5) and a “launch edition” that includes Risen Snow armour and tunic cosmetics for Kratos and Atreus, respectively, to the Jötnar Edition, which is lavishly decorated. The game, a pair of pins, Brok’s dice set, a 16-inch Mjölnir model, and other goodies are all included in the ultra-deluxe edition.