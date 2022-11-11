Check Out the List of the Games Nominated for Ultimate Game of the Year Award at the Golden Joysticks

The British awards ceremony the Golden Joysticks has revealed the list of all the nominated games of the year. The list revealed the three PS4 and PS5 titles from PlayStation Studios for its Ultimate Game of the Year category. They are God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7. There are a total of 12 games including Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Return to Monkey Island and others.

Check Out the List of the Games Nominated for the Ultimate Game of the Year Award at the Golden Joysticks

See Also: Epic Games Reveals A Fashionable Trophy Made Of Swarovski For Next Fortnite Tournament

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Bayonetta 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Elden Ring God of War Ragnarok Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Immortality Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope Neon White Return to Monkey Island Teardown Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are a lot of Sony titles nominated in other categories. Horizon Forbidden West is nominated for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and PlayStation Game of the Year. Other titles up for PlayStation Game of the Year are Gran Turismo 7, Stray, Elden Ring, The Last of Us: Part I, and Sifu.

Moreover, you can vote for your favourite game by yourself as the winner will be announced by the public. There are a total of 17 categories – including Best Studio, Best Storytelling and the hotly-contested Most Wanted award. The winners will be announced on November 22, 2022. However, you can also vote for your favourite game by clicking Here.

Tell us in the comment section below, which is your favourite game.

Check Also: Activision Promises “Next Full Premium” Call of Duty in 2023