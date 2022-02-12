Google Dynamic Colour Themes Are Coming to more Android 12 Phones

Google’s “radical new method of thinking about design” is “Material You.” Starting with Android, it’s a hyper-personalized method of creating bespoke looks for applications and other interfaces that adapt to users. One of the interesting features of the Android 12 is the Material You dynamic theming. However now, Google confirmed that dynamic colour themes are coming to more Android 12 phones. Currently, this feature is only available for Pixel phones.

Google Confirms Dynamic Colour Themes Are Coming to more Android 12 Phones

In the coming days, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, vivo, Realme and Tecno phones will get the new option. Google also showcased a preview of various Android phones running Gmail with the new colour theming option.

Android Product Manager Rohan Shah also revealed that Google is working with more OEMs to ensure that key design APIs such as dynamic colour is working consistently across the Android ecosystem.

According to Google, the Material Theme Builder creates colour and type tokens that can be exported into multiple code formats. Tokens are an important tool for creating and maintaining a source of truth for style values. The Figma plugin creates tokens in the form of Figma styles to connect with existing mock-ups, brand style guides, and even design systems.

