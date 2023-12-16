There is good news for the Google Stadia users who still do not have upgraded their controllers to Bluetooth. They now have a time of one more year. The new deadline to upgrade the Stadia Controllers to Bluetooth is 31st December 2024.

Google Extends the Deadline to Upgrade Stadia Controllers to Bluetooth

The Google Stadia Controller was the main hardware piece from the company’s cloud gaming project. However, it needed the platform to work. Google made a tool to turn the Stadia Controller into a regular Bluetooth one, letting it connect to phones, computers, and consoles. Originally, this change was permanent but had a deadline.

Initially, Google set the deadline for December 31, 2023, which was very soon. However, recently, Google extended this deadline without making a big announcement. Now, the tool allows users to convert their Stadia Controller to Bluetooth until December 31, 2024, giving an extra year. This change happened just in the past few days; until last week, it still showed the old deadline.

Google hasn’t explained why they extended the deadline, but it’s good news. The Stadia Controller works well through Bluetooth, and having this tool available without a rush feels much better.

To convert your Stadia Controller to Bluetooth, visit stadia.google.com/controller. The process is simple and easy and will take three minutes to complete.

