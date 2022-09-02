Due to geopolitical tensions and disruptive factory shutdowns, Google starts shifting its production operations out of China, just like other smartphone manufactureres. However, the company will still continue to use Taiwan-based Foxconn for some of its phones, possibly including its anticipated foldable. Yes, this is right. Some latest reports have revealed that Google is still working on its foldable smartphone and will launch it in 2023.

Advertisement

Google Foldable Smartphone will Likely Come in 2023

The reports further claim that Google is planning to have as much as half of its high-end phones coming out of Vietnam next year. However, the company will still need China for more complicated manufacturing, like what would be required for a foldable phone.

See Also: New Patent Surfaced Online Showing Google Foldable Phone With Bezel Camera

This contradicts the previous reports claiming that Google has cancelled or postponed its foldable project. However, the company has recently filed a patent to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for the foldable device. The patent revealed that the phone could be a book-like foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

On the other hand, previous reports have claimed that the upcoming Google foldable phone will have a 5.8-inch outer display, wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold4’s 6.19-inch expected screen. Moreover, the phone will be called Pixel Notepad.

Check Also: What Google Is Doing On Tensor 3 Chipset For Google Pixel 8? What We Know So Far