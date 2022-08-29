What Google Is Doing On Tensor 3 Chipset For Google Pixel 8? What We Know So Far The Tensor 3 Chipset is Speculated to be in Testing Phase

We now have information about the Tensor 3 CPU, which will likely power the Google Pixel 8 when it launches early next year, as we wait patiently for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be unveiled entirely, replete with the improved Tensor 2 chipset.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung and Google have already begun testing a Tensor chipset upgrade, which logically should be known as Tensor 3 (9to5google claims). According to reports, the third-generation processor is being tested on a developer board with the codename Ripcurrent having model number S5P9865.

It sets apart from the Tensor 2, which is thought to be being tested on a board with the codename Cloudripper and has a model number of S5P9855. You can observe the pattern since the S5P9845 model number is associated with the original Tensor chipset.

Expectations from the Chipset for Google Pixel 8

There will undoubtedly be some performance improvements and even more in the way of processing power for artificial intelligence, but it’s noteworthy that Google is still working with Samsung on these chips as the Pixel line develops. According to rumors, the Tensor processors are built using Samsung Exynos technology.

Speaking of Exynos, the GalaxyClub story also claims that a chip will probably be the Exynos 1380, the replacement for the Exynos 1280 that is now featured in several mid-range Samsung phones and is also in development (like the Samsung Galaxy A53).

We don’t know how much more powerful the Tensor 3 CPU is expected to be as of now, and we don’t know much about the Tensor 2 other than the fact that it will be powering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Testing Analysis of the Chipset

While the original Tensor chipset has several advantages, it cannot compete with chipsets such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the A15 Bionic CPU found in the iPhone 13 at the moment.

However, by creating its silicon in collaboration with Samsung, Google can tailor it very precisely to the requirements of its Pixel phones. It is necessary to ensure that the architecture is suitable for AI processing to use Google Assistant and Pixel’s photo processing functions.

For instance, we are aware that the original Tensor chip powers the live translation feature. It is also featured on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This feature helps with face detection while snapping images. When the Tensor 3 inevitably makes an appearance inside a phone, expect more of the same.

Google will still want a flagship that can compete with its rivals. They don’t care if benchmark results aren’t the most crucial factor in a mobile processor’s performance. It will be interesting to see how the new chipset performs in this area.

Around the end of 2023, the Pixel 8 series would most likely introduce the Google Tensor 3 Chipset.

