Google Maps & Search Gets Messaging Feature to Connect Customers with Businesses

Google Maps is more than an app that guides people way to go from point A to B. Now it helps businesses that are verified to message their customers from the app directly. Isn’t it amazing? The company has revealed that it will launch this messaging feature for Google search as well.

This feature is designed to make it easier for businesses to connect with their customers and for this, the company has improved messaging capabilities and customer insights. Customers will be able to see a ‘message button’ on the business profile in Google Maps. In order to have a conversation with business owners, customers will be able to make a post. No doubt, this feature will help businesses generate more revenues by having more customers than before.

Google Maps also plan to have more metrics for making business owners understand the steps that need to be taken for customers to discover the business accounts.

Google Maps & Search Messaging Feature: New ways to connect with and understand your customers

This new feature for Google Maps and Google Search was announced by the company through a blog post. In that post, the navigating giant revealed the reason behind launching this feature which was clear and simple. According to it, most of the people throughout the world look for online information and for that they need quick answers to their questions.

Google has revealed that people have sent twice as many messages to businesses from their profiles as compared to last year. This new change in people’s action has made Google Launch this new feature.

With Google messaging feature, now businesses will be able to reply to customers on Maps from their business messages section that is placed in the updates tab. Moreover, if the customers are calling businesses from Google Search and it’s not answered, they will be prompted to send a message instead.

