Recently, Alphabet’s Google has announced that it is going to launch Android 11 Beta 2. It was expected to be launched later this year but the company has released it earlier. The latest update will provide more platform stability to Android’s operating system.

Google Rolls Out Android 11 Beta 2 For its Pixel Phones

Through Android 11 Beta 2, the web developers are welcomed to complete the ‘final compatibility testing’ for libraries, SDKs, and apps. In the blog post, Google stated,

“This new release does not include the final SDK and NDK APIs but also final system behaviors and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces that may affect apps. So, from Beta 2, you can release compatibility updates with confidence that the platform won’t change”.

By Platform stability, we imply that the developers will not have to worry about the change in the platform between now current and final release.and they will be able to start working on the ultimate Android Compatibility updates without any hesitation.

Another report suggests that the company is ready to roll out another release in the upcoming month. The release is expected to be a candidate build ahead of Android 11’s final release. Furthermore, the last update will be observed by the start of September.

According to company’s official website, the Android 11 Beta is accessible for Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4. The users have the option to either directly download the version or enroll for it. The new version includes new conversation notification, enhanced media controls, use chat bubbles and an array of other exciting features.

