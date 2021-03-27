Moto G 5G Plus is Now Updated to Android 11

To keep its phone updated, Motorola has recently started to bring the latest Android 11 update to its devices. The company has already released builds for the Moto G Pro, Moto G8 and G8 Power, as well as the Moto Edge devices. Now it’s time for the Moto G 5G Plus to get the same treatment. The phone is Now Updated to Android 11.

The smartphone was launched last summer. Now, it is receiving the update to the latest version of Android in Brazil, one of Motorola’s most important markets.

The new software arrives over-the-air as build RPN31.Q4U-39-27-5, and it incorporates the February 2021 security patches. It’s a 1GB download. So, make sure you have enough space on your phone. After rolling out in Brazil, Motorola will take it to its other markets as well.

If we talk about the key specs of the phone, it has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has dual punch holes to house the dual selfie cameras. It comes with 16MP primary and 8MP ultrawide selfie cameras. Additionally, the phone has a 5,000 mAh powerful battery with 20W fast wired charging support.

