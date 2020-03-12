Govt to Establish National Job Portal by June 2020

To cope with the current situation of unemployment in the country, the federal government will establish “National Job Portal” by end June 2020 where all federal and provincials vacant positions will be available, said National Information Technology Board (NITB). The National Job Portal would be establishing by June 30, 2020 following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said NITB official while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication. The committee met with Rubina Khalid in the chair here on Wednesday.

Regarding the e-office the committee was informed that 11 ministries are still at the stage of Zero. Further the websites of some important ministries are at risk of hacking.

National Job Portal will Help People Know About all the Latest Jobs

The committee was briefed on the current budget situation of the ministry and the expenditure so far. The committee was informed Rs 7.342 billion was allocated for 19 projects for the current fiscal year where Rs 930 million has been utilized so far. Under the non-development Rs 386 million was allocated for the current fiscal year where Rs 68 million has been utilized so far.

The Committee also reviewed the recommendations given earlier. In reviewing the PTCL employees’ pension issue, the Committee reviewed the recommendations and said that a solution was urgently needed by the authorities in this regard. The authorities’ concerned said that they were given the time till March 31, 2020 and would informed the committee in this regard.

To which the Chairperson’s Committee expressed serious concern and said that the pensioners are facing problems and they are not being provided justice. Senator Rukhsana Zubairi and other members called on the pensioners’ issue to resolve the issue properly. Senator Rehman Malik called for special funds to enhance FIA capability

He said that cyber crimes are of a special nature and require that the FIA be equipped with the skills needed in the field of modern equipment and IT. The committee also questioned the extension of the tenure of chairman NTC and sought the necessary details in this regard.

Importance of IT Projects:

Committee chairperson Senator Robina Khalid said that IT projects are very important and that all expenditures should be taken forward with proper planning. He also called for resolving the PTCL employees’ pension problem and directed that pensioners be paid within the stipulated period of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators Rehman Malik, Kulsoom Parveen, Dr Shahzad Waseem, Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi, Sana A. Jamali, Fada Mohammad, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Faisal Javed, while Additional Secretary of IT Ministry and top officials of the relevant bodies were also present.

