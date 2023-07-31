Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online provides many ways to players to make money. Most of them require consistent effort, which over time helps in earning millions of dollars. However, players often discover interesting money glitches that can be utilized to generate a lot of amount in a relatively short while. Now a new GTA online Glitch lets solo players earn $3 million every 5 minutes.

It can be executed on all platforms and has some very simple prerequisites. This GTA Online solo glitch is based on buying and selling cars. So, you should have enough money to purchase some of the expensive in-game rides. Also, you must have a bird unlocked in the Director Mode. According to SportsKeeda, you have to follow these steps to earn money.

Head into an Invite Only session in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Once in an online lobby, use the in-game smartphone to visit an automobile website and purchase a car of your choice.

Select a garage to store it and disconnect the internet after the web page displays the word “SOLD”.

Wait for about five seconds and reconnect the internet.

Now, head back into GTA Online, at which point the game will notify you of an error and take you into story mode.

Now, access the Interaction Menu and launch the Director Mode.

Go to Actors, Animals, and select whichever bird is available.

After spawning as the bird, access the game’s map and set up a waypoint on the road near Procopio Beach.

Then, bring up the Interaction Menu, go to Location, and select Waypoint.

Once you spawn as the bird at the Waypoint, begin flying and bring up the Interaction Menu again.

Highlight the “Quit to Story Mode” option and try to collide with a car moving in your direction.

Now, immediately click on “Quit to Story Mode” and exit Director Mode right before hitting a car.

This will trigger an infinite black screen with a loading icon. Executing this part can be a little difficult, so keep trying until you succeed.

While on the black screen, open the Interaction Menu yet again and move up just one option and click on it.

Nothing will be visible on the screen, so you will have to rely on sound.

If this is done correctly, the game will ask for confirmation regarding launching the Director Mode.

Click on Yes, exit Director Mode, and enter an online lobby.

You will notice that your money is the same as it was before purchasing the car.

The vehicle will also be present in the chosen garage, which can then be sold to get cash.

However, there is a daily sell limit. You can use this glitch to make a lot of money and have fun in the game.

